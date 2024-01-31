Police investigates over 70 cases on sexual assault committed by Russian occupiers

The police served 27 occupiers with notices of suspicion of sexual assault. Photo: Tinnakorn/Depositphotos

The police are investigating 77 cases of sexual violence committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

Source: Maksym Tsutskiridze, First Deputy Head of the National Police of Ukraine, in an interview to the Interfax-Ukraine information agency

Quote: "As for sexual violence committed during the war, these are 77 cases and 89 victims. Some of them are in Ukraine, others left the country but cooperate with the investigators."

As of now, the police have served 27 occupiers with notices of suspicion, most of them in absentia.

"Once again – we do not know real numbers of crimes committed, just like we do not know how many people have indeed died in the occupied territories. But this crime can be classified as a war crime and has no statute of limitations," Tsutskiridze stressed.

Background: In May 2022, the first wartime sexual assault case was submitted to court – back then, an occupier who assaulted Ukrainians in Kyiv Oblast was accused.

Most sexual crimes committed by the Russian soldiers against Ukrainians were recorded in Kherson Oblast. As of 5 October 2023, there was information about 235 such cases.

