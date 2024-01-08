All Sections
Explosions ring out in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Khmelnytskyi

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 8 January 2024, 07:08

Explosions have rung out in the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia during an air raid on the morning of 8 January. 

Source: Suspilne; Ukrainian Air Force; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Details: At 06:43, Suspilne correspondents reported that explosions rang out in Dnipro and in its suburbs. 

A few minutes earlier, the Air Force reported the launch of a Kinzhal missile and a high-speed target on Dnipro. 

In addition, at 07:02, correspondents from Zaporizhzhia reported explosions. Later, explosions were heard there again.

At 07:07, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians were bombarding Kharkiv and the oblast. There was a series of explosions, journalists reported.

At 07:16, according to Suspilne, explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih. Before that, the Air Force called on residents of the city to take shelter in connection with the launch of a Kinzhal missile from one of the Russian MiG-31K fighters.

Explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi at 07:21.

Subjects: war
