Russian attack on Zmiiv: woman's body recovered from under rubble – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 January 2024, 10:51
On the morning of 8 January, a Russian strike on the city of Zmiiv in Kharkiv Oblast claimed one life – the woman's body had been found retrieved from the rubble of her house. 

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "At about 10:30, SES employees completed search and rescue operations at the site of an enemy missile hit in the city of Zmiiv, Chuhuiv district. The rescue workers recovered the body of a 63-year-old woman from under the rubble of a private residential building." 

Details: It is reported that three hours earlier, they managed to rescue two men.

15 rescue workers and three fire-and-rescue appliances  had been involved in the work.

In total, three people have been killed in the Russian strike on 8 January. Earlier, two people were reported killed in Kryvyi Rih and Khmelnytskyi oblasts. At least 33 other people have been injured.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastcasualties
