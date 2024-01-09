All Sections
Russians drop air bomb near power engineers checking damaged power lines in Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 January 2024, 12:40
Photo: Kharkivoblenergo

A crew from the Lypetsk local power distribution company has come under fire twice in the last 24 hours during Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Roman Hanhan, Lead Engineer of the Lypetsk local power distribution company, in a statement posted by Kharkivoblenergo, Kharkiv Oblast’s energy supply company

Quote by Kharkivoblenergo: "Today, an explosion occurred 200 metres away from power engineers who were checking a high-voltage line in the village of Slobozhanske, Lypetsk hromada, damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian attack. A guided air bomb exploded."

Details: Hanhan reported that this is the second such incident in 24 hours.

Quote: "The same crew was attacked in the village of Vesele yesterday, on 8 January. The power engineers went to restore power supply after an attack, and projectiles started exploding around them. The current weather conditions make it difficult to flee dangerous areas quickly – the road is covered in ice. Luckily, none of the engineers were injured in these two incidents, but power networks were damaged."

 
Photo: Kharkivoblenergo

