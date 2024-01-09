Romanian President and Zelenskyy discuss priorities for 2024
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have held a strategic conversation and agreed on priorities for cooperation in 2024.
Source: Iohannis on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Romanian president said he had a "very good in-depth" conversation with Zelenskyy.
Today I had a very good in-depth 📞 talk with President @ZelenskyyUa. We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for UA & bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a solid 🇷🇴-🇺🇦 #StrategicPartnership & our continued pragmatic agenda.— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) January 9, 2024
"We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for Ukraine & bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a solid Romania-Ukraine strategic partnership & our continued pragmatic agenda," Iohannis noted.
Ukrainian officials have not yet reported on the conversation.
Background:
- Romania's role as a transit country for Ukrainian exports has grown over the past year.
- On 10 September, the Ukrainian president paid his first official visit to Romania since the beginning of the full-scale war, and Kyiv and Bucharest signed a declaration of cooperation in key areas.
- Following the talks, Zelenskyy indicated that Romania had agreed to help Ukraine with artillery and air defence needs.
Support UP or become our patron!