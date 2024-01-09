All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Romanian President and Zelenskyy discuss priorities for 2024

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 January 2024, 17:39
Romanian President and Zelenskyy discuss priorities for 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have held a strategic conversation and agreed on priorities for cooperation in 2024.

Source: Iohannis on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Romanian president said he had a "very good in-depth" conversation with Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

"We discussed the security situation, further multilevel support for Ukraine & bilateral priorities for 2024, including our joint work to develop a solid Romania-Ukraine strategic partnership & our continued pragmatic agenda," Iohannis noted.

Ukrainian officials have not yet reported on the conversation.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: