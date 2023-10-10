All Sections
Good news about artillery and air defence to come – Zelenskyy after meeting Romanian President

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 16:28
KLAUS IOHANNIS AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

Following his meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised good news about artillery and air defence and thanked Romania for its past and future assistance.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "There will be good news concerning artillery and air defence. I am very thankful for this. I am certain that everyone in Romania is aware of what a terrible threat is posed by Russian missiles and combat drones."

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports have become a problem for border cities in Romania as well.

During a Q&A session, Zelenskyy said he could not comment on the potential aid package in more detail since it would be preferable for Russia not to know about it.

He stressed that the food security and social stability of many countries of the world depend directly upon the "solidarity routes" for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products operating normally, including the Danube ports.

"Every Russian missile, every Shahed which strikes Ukrainian ports are also striking at our joint contribution to global security. We must do everything possible to prevent Russia from turning any part of the Black Sea and the Danube region into a ‘dead zone’ for normal shipping," the President remarked.

He added that "air defence is key to this". "We are working with various partners to strengthen our air defence throughout Ukraine and in Odesa Oblast in particular. The President and I discussed possible joint actions to protect not only the ports but the whole region of Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, and our people," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine and Romania have signed a declaration on cooperation in key sectors.

Background: On 10 October, Zelenskyy arrived in Romania on his first official visit there since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

