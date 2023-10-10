Ukraine and Romania sign declaration on cooperation in key sectors

Ukraine and Romania have signed a bilateral document in which the two countries agree to cooperate in key areas.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We have just signed a bilateral declaration that sets out the key things in our cooperation – security, including in the Black Sea region, support for our peace formula, and the expansion of our logistics and economic cooperation."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the agreement also touches on the establishment of transport links between Ukraine and Romania, simplification of border crossing procedures and opening of new border crossing points.

The declaration also reflects the parties' approaches to interaction with national communities.

The document itself or its summary has not yet been published.

Background: On 10 September, Zelenskyy arrived on his first official visit to Romania since the beginning of the full-scale war.

