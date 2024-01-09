Russia hits Sumy Oblast with attack drones, damaging community arts centre
Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 21:10
Russian troops attacked a village in the Krasnopillia hromada of Sumy Oblast with two Shahed attack drones on the evening of 9 January.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "They [the Russians] hit a local community arts centre. Private houses and power transmission lines were damaged. All necessary services are working at the scene."
Details: Information about casualties is being confirmed.
Update: Later, Sumy Oblast Military Administration added that air defence units destroyed another Shahed attack drone in the skies over Sumy Oblast in the evening. An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast, and it was caused by a threat of attack drones.
