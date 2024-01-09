All Sections
Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 9 January 2024, 23:04
Russians attack Kharkiv
Explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

The Russian army attacked the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 9 January.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Suspilne.Kharkiv 

Details: Suspilne.Kharkiv reported two explosions in the city. Syniehubov called on residents of Kharkiv and the oblast to stay in shelters. An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

Updated: At 23:36, Syniehubov stated that the Russians had launched attacks, the first using a S-300 air defence system from the territory of Russia’s Belgorod. There are no casualties. Information about the destruction in Kharkiv Oblast is being established.

