Polish farmers unblock checkpoint on border with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 14:11
Polish farmers unblock checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The movement of heavy lorries resumed at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint after Polish farmers ended their protest and unblocked it on 10 February.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: Ukrainian border guards said, citing information from the Polish Border Guard, that the protest in front of the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint ended at 11:30.

"There are 220 lorries waiting to enter Ukraine. Vehicles are being processed and cleared in both directions as usual," the State Border Guard Service added.

Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, reported on the morning of 10 February that Polish farmers continued to block three border crossing points – Yahodyn-Dorohusk, Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne and Shehyni-Medyka.

In total, 1300 heavy lorries were waiting to cross the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Background

  • On Friday, farmers from all over Poland launched a protest that is expected to last 30 days. It involves, among other things, blocking roads and border crossings with Ukraine.
  • Earlier, the State Border Guard Service said it expected protests at five checkpoints, two of which would start on Monday, 12 February.

Subjects: PolandState Border Guard Service
