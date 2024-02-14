Netherlands joins coalition to provide modern drones to Ukraine – Reuters

The Netherlands is joining a military coalition that will provide Ukraine with advanced drone technology and strengthen its offensive capabilities in the war against Russia.

Source: Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren in an interview with Reuters, reported by European Pravda

Details: The promise of the Netherlands adds to the previously announced F-16 fighters, as well as artillery, ammunition and air defence systems that the country is already providing to the Ukrainian side.

Ollongren said that this could be additional costs for the Netherlands in addition to the €2 billion promised to Ukraine.

"We know of course that drones are very important in this war," Ollongren said. "That's why we are joining the drone coalition that Ukraine has started together with Latvia, together with other countries, to make sure that we do just that – increase production, use the latest technology, and to provide exactly what Ukraine needs," she said.

She added that this is, in fact, the coalition that "will be able to respond to the new demands of Ukraine, as they see the battle developing on the frontline."

"And I think that's going to be the strength of this coalition, to be able to provide in the very short term what they need," Ollongren said.

Background:

In late January, the United Kingdom and Sweden announced that they were joining a coalition to arm Ukrainian forces with "thousands" of new drones.

Prior to that, Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds said that Latvia had made progress in creating a coalition of nearly 20 countries to arm Ukrainian forces with "thousands" of new drones.

Earlier, Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that his country was leading a "coalition of drones" among the allies providing military support to Ukraine.

