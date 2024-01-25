All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two more countries join drone and electronic warfare coalition

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 January 2024, 16:33
Two more countries join drone and electronic warfare coalition
Stock photo: Getty Images

Sweden and the United Kingdom have joined the coalition of drones and electronic warfare, along with Ukraine and Latvia; the number of participants has increased to four countries.

Source: Ministry of Defence

Details: It is reported that Paul Johnson, Swedish Defence Minister, announced this decision during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine on 23 January.

Advertisement:

The UK also announced its intention to join the coalition and become its co-leader with Latvia.

"Technology, not people, should fight. The drone coalition will be another step towards implementing this idea. This will save many lives. Strengthening and developing the production of unmanned systems will transform the army and make the latest technologies a reality today," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for digital development, digital transformation and digitalisation.

Background:

  • Ukraine and Latvia created the drone and electronic warfare coalition. The decision was made during the visit of Latvian Defence Minister Andris Sprūds to Kyiv. Now, it has four participating countries.
  • In early January 2024, Latvia took over the leadership role in the "drone coalition" among the countries that provide military support to Ukraine to repel Russian aggression.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesUkrainewaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

All News
drones
Ukraine's Security Service behind drone attack on Russia's Tuapse oil refinery – UP sources
Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight
Russian troops attack Rohan, Kharkiv Oblast: four injured
RECENT NEWS
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
04:34
Russians target 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, over 200 strikes recorded
All News
Advertisement: