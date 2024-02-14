All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ramstein format meeting: 10 IT Coalition countries sign 6-year cooperation agreement

European PravdaWednesday, 14 February 2024, 20:09

Member states of the coalition for the development of Ukraine’s IT capacities, formed within the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format), have finalised the signing of the agreement on cooperation on 12 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reported on 14 February that the agreement of the IT Coalition is the first among the coalitions of capacities formed following the results of meetings in the Ramstein format.

Advertisement:

The IT Coalition was joined by Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as by Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Ukraine. In addition to this, the UK finalised its integration into the coalition by signing the declaration of intents.

"The document confirms the desire of member states to assist Ukraine during the next six years with the goal of developing shared IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the Defence Ministry explains.

The agreement also determines the roles of member states within the coalition by establishing the procedures for decision-making and procurement and by providing legal ground for the financial contributions of member states.

The IT Coalition is a special group of states within the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence under the guidance of Estonia and Luxembourg. Its goal is the support of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the IT, connection and cyber-security sectors.

Background:

Earlier, it was revealed that the Netherlands joined the military coalition, which would provide Ukraine with advanced drone technologies and strengthen its offensive capacities in the war against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

First group of Ukrainian pilots to complete F-16 training by summer

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
07:00
Russian troops make 20 attempts to break through Ukrainian defences on Marinka front
All News
Advertisement: