Ramstein format meeting: 10 IT Coalition countries sign 6-year cooperation agreement

Member states of the coalition for the development of Ukraine’s IT capacities, formed within the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format), have finalised the signing of the agreement on cooperation on 12 February.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry reported on 14 February that the agreement of the IT Coalition is the first among the coalitions of capacities formed following the results of meetings in the Ramstein format.

Advertisement:

The IT Coalition was joined by Estonia and Luxembourg as the leading countries, as well as by Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Ukraine. In addition to this, the UK finalised its integration into the coalition by signing the declaration of intents.

"The document confirms the desire of member states to assist Ukraine during the next six years with the goal of developing shared IT infrastructure of the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Forces of Ukraine," the Defence Ministry explains.

The agreement also determines the roles of member states within the coalition by establishing the procedures for decision-making and procurement and by providing legal ground for the financial contributions of member states.

The IT Coalition is a special group of states within the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence under the guidance of Estonia and Luxembourg. Its goal is the support of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the IT, connection and cyber-security sectors.

Background:

Earlier, it was revealed that the Netherlands joined the military coalition, which would provide Ukraine with advanced drone technologies and strengthen its offensive capacities in the war against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!