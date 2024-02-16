All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries urges NATO to procure 1 million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers

Economichna PravdaFriday, 16 February 2024, 20:25
Ukraine's Minister of Strategic Industries urges NATO to procure 1 million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers
Oleksandr Kamyshin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, has urged NATO to procure 1 million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers as promised.

Source: Kamyshin on Telegram

Quote: "On behalf of the whole Ukrainian defence sector, I called upon NATO to procure the promised one million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers at today’s Munich Security Conference. We have the needed capacities, technologies and engineers."

Advertisement:

Kamyshin added that Ukraine is able to produce both cheap FPV-drones and long-range drones able to fly over 1,000 km, as well as ground and sea drones. Combat and evacuation, reconnaissance and attack UAVs can be produced in Ukraine. The efficiency of Ukrainian drones was proven in the combat zone and their pricing is competitive.

"To order a million drones in Ukraine is the best way to make more Russians the good ones (to kill more occupiers – ed.)," Kamyshin stressed.

Background: During the meeting of defence ministers of NATO member states in Brussels, Ukraine’s partners made commitments concerning drone supply for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo

ISW explains why Russian Defence Minister lied about capture of Krynky

Pentagon says withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Avdiivka was "strategic"

Operational Command South denies Shoigu's claim about seizure of bridgehead on Dnipro's left bank

Second Ukrainian stabbed in Germany dies in hospital

Polish farmers call on Putin to "bring order to Ukraine", Polish Interior Minister reacts

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:15
Russian Shahed drones strike Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast, injuring two women
09:23
Ukraine's Armed Forces likely hit Russian training ground during inspection, killing at least 60 soldiers on parade – photo
09:03
Russo-Eurasian money laundering network exposed in Germany
08:40
Russia's war against Ukraine has cost Germany over €200 billion
08:15
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 1,000 Russians and destroy 53 artillery systems in one day
08:15
Ukrainian drone destroys Russian Starlink terminal – video
08:05
Polish deputy minister of agriculture threatens new restrictions on imports if Ukraine refuses to cooperate
07:57
Ukraine's Air Force shoots down Russian Su-34 jet
07:20
Polish government fears they are losing German market because of Ukrainian grain
07:16
Air Force downs 13 of 19 Shahed drones and 1 of 6 missiles launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: