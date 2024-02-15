NATO members commit to supply Ukraine with million drones

The partners made a commitment to supply Ukraine with drones for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during the meeting of defence ministers of the NATO member states in Brussels.

Source: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, as reported by a correspondent of European Pravda from Brussels

Details: This decision was made following the results of two days of negotiations, first in the Ramstein format and then in the Ukraine-NATO format. "In the last few days, new commitments from the allies concerning aid for Ukraine have been made," Stoltenberg noted.

He reported about the first agreement in the drone coalition that will be presided over by the UK and Latvia. "A group of NATO members set a goal of supplying Ukraine with a million drones," the Secretary General said.

Stoltenberg also stressed that NATO is practically the only supplier of military aid to Ukraine: "Together, the NATO members facilitate over 99% of military aid". With that, he stressed that often, like in the case of drones, it is not the US that takes a leadership role in aid supply but the EU members, which is also a response to Washington’s concerns about insufficient funding of defence expenditures from the side of European states.

Background:

A drone coalition was formed at the meeting of the Contact Group for Ukraine’s Defence (Ramstein format) and its members were listed.

NATO and Ukraine will create a joint training centre in Poland.

