Azov Brigade shows Russian soldiers being killed in close combat – video
Monday, 19 February 2024, 11:03
The soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard have raided the Russians’ rear and killed several Russian soldiers there.
Source: Azov Brigade
Quote: "The reconnaissance group of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine conducted a raid into the enemy's rear."
Details: The defenders released a video showing the killing of the Russians in close combat.
