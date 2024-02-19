All Sections
Azov Brigade shows Russian soldiers being killed in close combat – video

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 19 February 2024, 11:03
Azov Brigade shows Russian soldiers being killed in close combat – video
Screenshot

The soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard have raided the Russians’ rear and killed several Russian soldiers there.

Source: Azov Brigade

Quote: "The reconnaissance group of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine conducted a raid into the enemy's rear."

Details: The defenders released a video showing the killing of the Russians in close combat.

