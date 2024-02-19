Japan to allocate over US$12 billion for Ukraine

Japan will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth US$12.1 billion. A US$ 4.7 billion grant will be allocated by the end of February.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

"Japan will provide Ukraine with assistance worth US$12.1 billion, including the promised and implemented funds. This number includes a grant in the amount of US$4.7 billion, which we will receive by the end of this month," Shmyhal said.

At the same time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Background:

On Monday, Japan allocated €1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine; the relevant documents were signed during a conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo.

In the first months of 2024, Japan became the largest donor of financial support for Ukraine. Overall, aid is expected to reach about US$2.2 billion in the first quarter.

