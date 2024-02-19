Japan to allocate over US$12 billion for Ukraine
Monday, 19 February 2024, 20:13
Japan will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth US$12.1 billion. A US$ 4.7 billion grant will be allocated by the end of February.
Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal
"Japan will provide Ukraine with assistance worth US$12.1 billion, including the promised and implemented funds. This number includes a grant in the amount of US$4.7 billion, which we will receive by the end of this month," Shmyhal said.
At the same time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.
Background:
- On Monday, Japan allocated €1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine; the relevant documents were signed during a conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo.
- In the first months of 2024, Japan became the largest donor of financial support for Ukraine. Overall, aid is expected to reach about US$2.2 billion in the first quarter.
