All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Japan to allocate over US$12 billion for Ukraine

Monday, 19 February 2024, 20:13
Japan to allocate over US$12 billion for Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

Japan will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth US$12.1 billion. A US$ 4.7 billion grant will be allocated by the end of February.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

"Japan will provide Ukraine with assistance worth US$12.1 billion, including the promised and implemented funds. This number includes a grant in the amount of US$4.7 billion, which we will receive by the end of this month," Shmyhal said.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan's support for Ukraine remains unwavering.

Background:

  • On Monday, Japan allocated €1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine; the relevant documents were signed during a conference on economic development and reconstruction in Tokyo.
  • In the first months of 2024, Japan became the largest donor of financial support for Ukraine. Overall, aid is expected to reach about US$2.2 billion in the first quarter.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: