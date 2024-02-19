Japan to allocate €1.25 billion to support its investors in Ukraine

Japan is to allocate €1.25 billion to support Japanese investors in Ukraine. The relevant documents were signed during the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, reported this

Details: Shmyhal said the new programme offered by the Japanese export credit agency NEXI will consist of two parts: guarantees for Japanese investors, and a credit line for the export of Japanese goods to carry out reconstruction projects in Ukraine, he added.

Quote: "We also discussed further trade liberalisation between our countries. I invited [Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism] Minister [Tetsuo] Saito to work on updating the investment protection agreement."

In addition, the Prime Minister spoke with Japanese Finance Minister Shun’ichi Suzuki about the continuation of budget support and thanked him for his intention to allocate $4.5 billion in financial assistance this year.

Quote: "On the sidelines of the Conference in Tokyo, I also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa. Our joint objective is to bring Russia to justice and make it pay. We discussed the confiscation of frozen Russian assets."

Shmyhal said he had stressed the need to put Russia on the FATF blacklist and take measures to prevent the recognition of sham elections in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

Reminder:

In the first two months of 2024, Japan became the largest donor of financial support to Ukraine. In total, Japanese aid is expected to reach about $2.2 billion in the first quarter.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal invited Japanese businesses to contribute to what he described as Ukraine's economic miracle.

