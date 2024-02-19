All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Naftogaz agrees with Japanese companies to modernise thermoelectric power plants

Monday, 19 February 2024, 21:35

Naftogaz group has signed memoranda with two Japanese companies on the modernisation of thermoelectric power plants (TPPs) and the development of a joint project in the field of wind energy.

Source: Naftogazʼs press service

Naftogaz signed the relevant memorandum during the Tokyo Economic Development and Reconstruction Conference. 

Advertisement:

"The Japanese Sumitomo Corporation (SC) with the support of the Japanese government will help conduct a feasibility study for modernisation of Ukrainian heat supply systems. SC will also help attract funding from Japanese government financial institutions," the report says. 

According to Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian thermoelectric power plants, especially those transferred to Naftogaz, were built long ago and have an extremely outdated material base. 

In addition, the installation of wind turbines with a capacity of 1 MW is provided for in the second memorandum Naftogaz signed with the Japanese company Komai Haltec.

Turbines must be installed at one of the group's facilities. 

Previously:

In 2023, Ukrainian specialists improved the results of gas production from "repaired" wells by 20% compared to the time before the full-scale invasion. This is a record figure in the last four years.

In January 2024, Naftogaz group paid UAH 6.1 billion in taxes (about US$160.53 million), of which UAH 5.6 billion (about US$147.37) was allocated to the state budget, and another UAH 500 million (about US$13.16 million) was allocated to local budgets.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Japan
Advertisement:

Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video

Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests

Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo

Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia

Russians occupy Lastochkyne near Avdiivka

G7 leaders commit to provide Ukraine with sufficient financial assistance in 2024

All News
Japan
Former Russian president says Russia will deploy new weapons on Kuril Islands because it "doesn't care"
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief meets with Japanese ambassador, discuss "interesting ideas"
Japan will supply batch of large-scale energy equipment to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:13
Russians bombard Kostiantynivka, destroying train station, church and houses – video
11:00
Ukrainian AI drones: Ukraine signs relevant memorandum
10:49
Belarus holds first "elections" since 2020 protests
10:35
Over €8 million raised in Lithuania to procure equipment for Ukrainian troops
10:12
Senior Ukrainian military officials visit front line – photo
09:31
Russians damage infrastructure facility in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
09:14
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs – Ukraine's Air Force
08:47
Mykolaiv Oblast: several settlements without electricity after Shahed attack
08:33
King Charles III issues strong message in support of Ukraine
08:19
Air defence downs almost all 18 Shaheds launched by Russia
All News
Advertisement: