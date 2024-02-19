Naftogaz agrees with Japanese companies to modernise thermoelectric power plants

Naftogaz group has signed memoranda with two Japanese companies on the modernisation of thermoelectric power plants (TPPs) and the development of a joint project in the field of wind energy.

Source: Naftogazʼs press service

Naftogaz signed the relevant memorandum during the Tokyo Economic Development and Reconstruction Conference.

"The Japanese Sumitomo Corporation (SC) with the support of the Japanese government will help conduct a feasibility study for modernisation of Ukrainian heat supply systems. SC will also help attract funding from Japanese government financial institutions," the report says.

According to Oleksii Chernyshov, the head of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian thermoelectric power plants, especially those transferred to Naftogaz, were built long ago and have an extremely outdated material base.

In addition, the installation of wind turbines with a capacity of 1 MW is provided for in the second memorandum Naftogaz signed with the Japanese company Komai Haltec.

Turbines must be installed at one of the group's facilities.

In 2023, Ukrainian specialists improved the results of gas production from "repaired" wells by 20% compared to the time before the full-scale invasion. This is a record figure in the last four years.

In January 2024, Naftogaz group paid UAH 6.1 billion in taxes (about US$160.53 million), of which UAH 5.6 billion (about US$147.37) was allocated to the state budget, and another UAH 500 million (about US$13.16 million) was allocated to local budgets.

