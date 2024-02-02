Orbán scornfully reacts to Ukrainian Foreign Minister calling him pro-Hungarian

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, unexpectedly expressed dissatisfaction with the statement by Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, who called him a pro-Hungarian politician.

Details: Viktor Orbán angrily said that he was "not interested" in the opinion of the Ukrainian authorities.

"The country should not stoop to the point where someone else can tell us what Hungary's prime minister and foreign minister are like," Orbán said.

According to Viktor Orbán, Hungary is a "sovereign country" that "does not claim the approval" of other countries.

"Let the Slavic neighbours not tell me who we are about the thousand-year-old Hungarian State. We'll decide for ourselves. Perhaps they meant it as a friendly gesture, but a country that respects itself cannot say this, and if they do, then do not be surprised, we will ignore it," Orbán added.

In an interview with the Telex Hungarian portal, Kuleba said that his Hungarian counterpart Szijjártó Péter and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán are not pro-Russian but pro-Hungarian politicians.

His statement was made after talks in Uzhhorod where Szijjártó and Andrii Yermak represented their respective countries.

