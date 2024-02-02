All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting, discusses Ukrainian drone and ammunition production

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 2 February 2024, 19:45
Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on 2 February, where the Ukrainian drone and ammunition production, the situation in the combat zone, the energy sector and the construction of fortifications have been discussed.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "I have held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Five issues [were discussed] today. The first issue is the Ukrainian drone production.

We have a plan for 2024. The number of contracts has been extended. The additional budget for drones has been planned, and we will facilitate its allocation. Reports by Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Rustem Umierov, Minister of Defence, have been heard.

In total over 90% of drones in the combat zone this year are Ukraine-produced. I am thankful to every Ukrainian company working to make us more powerful. I am thankful to everyone who is training drone operators. I am thankful to every volunteer who helps."

Details: The second issue on the agenda was ammunition, its production and import. A report by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov was heard.

Thirdly, the situation in the combat zone has been discussed: "All the key fronts [were discussed], the situation is especially complicated on the Avdiivka front."

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as Oleksandr Syrskyi and Eduard Moskaliov, commanders of the Khortytsia and Odesa Strategic Groupings of Forces, presented their reports.

The fourth issue was the fortifications, specifically "extending the fortifications". The reports of Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal about funding, and that of Umierov about the deadlines for completing tasks were heard.

The fifth issue on the agenda was energy: "Repairing [the energy sector] after the Russian attacks, physical protection of the power system, our systematic steps. Heard detailed reports. [Denys] Shmyhal and [Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksandr] Kubrakov spoke on behalf of the government. [Oleksii] Chernyshov [the head of Naftogaz – ed.] and [Volodymyr Kydrytskyi [the head of Ukrenergo – ed.] represented power companies."

Reportedly, the current heating season is stable in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

