Boxing match between Usyk and Fury postponed for two weeks due to Fury's injury

The fight between Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, his UK rival for the four main super heavyweight world champion titles, will not be held on the planned date of 17 February.

Source: Suspilne.Sport media outlet with reference to journalist Mike Coppinger and Queensberry Promotions

Details: Coppinger reports that Fury was injured during a preparatory match, cutting the skin near his eyebrow. The cut was stitched up, but the WBC belt holder will not be able to prepare for the match in February.

Fury reacted to the postponement with an apology.

Quote: "I am absolutely devastated after preparing for this fight for so long and being in such superb condition. I feel bad for everyone involved in this huge event and I will work diligently towards the rescheduled date once my eye has healed. I can only apologise to everyone affected including my own team, Team Usyk, [and others]."

Oleksandr Krasiuk, Usyk’s promoter, reacted to the news about the postponement of the fight against Fury and posted a photo showing Usyk preparing for the match.

Background:

The final date of the match between Usyk and Fury was 17 February 2024, it was supposed to be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

Usyk’s three champion belts, WBA, WBO and IBF, and the WBC title of Fury are at stake. The fight will become the first in the history of world boxing with all four belts in the super heavyweight category at stake.

