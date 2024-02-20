European Commission President honours Heavenly Hundred Heroes: Ukraine will prevail and be in the EU

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the vision and ideals of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes from a decade ago have prevailed, and Ukraine will take its place in the EU.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (X).

Quote: "Today, we pay tribute to the Heavenly Hundred Heroes – the brave souls who sacrificed their lives on the Maidan [Kyiv’s Independence Square] for Ukraine's freedom in 2014. A decade on, their vision and ideals have triumphed.

Ukraine will prevail and take its place in our Union."

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė, on the Day of Remembrance of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes [people who were killed during the 2014 Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity – ed.], called for arming Ukraine and proving that Russia does not influence the decisions of the EU and NATO.

Background:

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on EU foreign ministers to urgently contribute to the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine when he addressed them at a meeting in Brussels on 19 February.

