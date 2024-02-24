Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line for 3 days amid Russian attacks

A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023.Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been using a single power line due to ongoing attacks since 21 February 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: Earlier, on 21 February, Russian-occupied ZNPP remained on a single power line due to the outage of a 330 kV high-voltage power transmission line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of hostilities by Russian aggressors.

The Ministry of Energy notes no electricity shortage in the power system. There is sufficient domestic generation to meet consumer needs.

For the day, the import of electricity is projected to be 320 MW per hour, and it is also expected to be exported to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary, up to 2440 MW per hour on a commercial basis.

