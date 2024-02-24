All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line for 3 days amid Russian attacks

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 24 February 2024, 11:19
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant operates on single power line for 3 days amid Russian attacks
A view of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on June 15, 2023.Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been using a single power line due to ongoing attacks since 21 February 2024.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry 

Details: Earlier, on 21 February, Russian-occupied ZNPP remained on a single power line due to the outage of a 330 kV high-voltage power transmission line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of hostilities by Russian aggressors.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Energy notes no electricity shortage in the power system. There is sufficient domestic generation to meet consumer needs.

For the day, the import of electricity is projected to be 320 MW per hour, and it is also expected to be exported to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary, up to 2440 MW per hour on a commercial basis.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker

Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police

Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade knocks Russians out of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine does not hold talks on closure of borders with Poland

Erdoğan offers Ukraine and Russia to "negotiate" in Istanbul again

Poland may temporarily close border for trading with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:34
Statement by Ukrainska Pravda on the detention of journalists Mykhailo Tkach and Yaroslav Bondarenko in Poland
00:18
Germany models scenario of possible attack on NATO
23:24
Explosion heard in Poltava Oblast during air-raid alert
23:10
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry on appeal by Transnistrian "lawmakers": Russia cannot be a peacemaker
22:55
Reporters Without Borders condemns obstruction of Mykhailo Tkach's work by Polish police
22:52
North Macedonia signs declaration of support for Ukraine's membership in EU and NATO
22:16
Russians bring in security forces for sham presidential elections in Ukraine's occupied territories
21:10
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts, killing and injuring people
21:03
Zelenskyy meets with President of Montenegro, discusses cooperation on international arena
21:02
Zelenskyy meets Serbian President at Ukraine-South-East Europe summit
All News
Advertisement: