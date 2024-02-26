Russians strike border area of Sumy Oblast, killing man

A 68-year-old man has been killed in a Russian attack on the border areas of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 26 February, the Russians struck the village of Ryzhivka in Bilopillia hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of the attack a 68-year-old civilian has been injured and dies on the way to hospital.

