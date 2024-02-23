Death toll from Russian attack on Dnipro rises to two, woman's body found
Friday, 23 February 2024, 18:53
Emergency workers have found the body of another civilian killed in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the city of Dnipro, bringing the death toll to two.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "One more fatality in the Russian attack on Dnipro. The body of a woman was found between the 7th and 8th floors. This tragic night claimed the lives of two people."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On the night of 22-23 February, five attack drones were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, though there were hits resulting in damage to a high-rise building and a firm in Dnipro, with eight people injured.
- On the afternoon of 23 February, a man's body was recovered from the rubble of an apartment building.
Support UP or become our patron!