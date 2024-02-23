Death toll from Russian attack on Dnipro rises to two, woman's body found

Emergency workers have found the body of another civilian killed in a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the city of Dnipro, bringing the death toll to two.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "One more fatality in the Russian attack on Dnipro. The body of a woman was found between the 7th and 8th floors. This tragic night claimed the lives of two people."

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!