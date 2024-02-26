All Sections
Spouses killed in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast overnight – video

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 26 February 2024, 08:08
Spouses killed in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast overnight – video
The aftermath of the 26 February Russian attack on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Screenshot

Russian troops launched guided bomb units (GBUs) on Yunakivka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 25-26 February, destroying a house and killing two people [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Quote: "Russian terrorists have once again committed a monstrous crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast. They carried out an airstrike on Yunakivka hromada at 02:15 on 26 February. The enemy has used GBUs. Four explosions were recorded.

Early reports indicated that two people had been killed in the airstrike – a married couple who were at home. One private residential building has been destroyed and five damaged."

Details: All relevant services are responding on the site of the attack.

Sumy OMA urged people to consider evacuation opportunities, information about which can be obtained from their local authorities.

