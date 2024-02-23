All Sections
Man's body retrieved from rubble of house in Dnipro hit by drone – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 23 February 2024, 16:57
Man's body retrieved from rubble of house in Dnipro hit by drone – photo
Photo: Serhii Lysak's Telegram

The manʼs body was retrieved from the rubble of an apartment building in Dnipro, which was hit by a Russian drone on the night of 22-23 February.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Оblast Military Administration; Borys Filatov, the mayor of Dnipro

Quote: "The body of a man was retrieved from the rubble of a house destroyed by a drone in Dnipro. Last night, he was killed by the Russians while he was just sleeping in his apartment."

Details: According to Lysak, the search for a woman who was probably at home at the time of the attack continues.

 

In turn, Filatov said that according to the conclusions of the technical report, people living in 18 apartments of the affected building at 26 Bazhov Street will have to be resettled.

 

"The city will compensate owners for temporary rental housing, as we did for people from 118 Naberezhna Peremohy Street [an apartment building in Dnipro hit by a Russian missile on 14 January 2023, resulting in 46 people killed and 80 injured - ed.]," the mayor said.

He added that since this house is brick and not panel, there is a good chance to rebuild the broken sections relatively quickly and return the apartments to people.

Background: On the night of 22-23 February, five attack drones were downed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but there were hits – not only a high-rise building but also a business in Dnipro was damaged, eight people were injured, and there may still be people under rubble.

