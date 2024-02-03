"Fury is a f***ing coward": Usyk's manager reacts to boxing match postponement

Egis Klimas, the manager of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, has called Tyson Fury a coward after he postponed their long-awaited fight due to an injury during training.

Source: The Ring, quoting Klimas

"Tyson Fury is a f***ing coward who will do anything not to face Usyk, and he asked his b**ch to hit him with a frying pan in his brow. You can quote me word for word for that.

When the news was brought to Oleksandr, he just smiled. That is all he did. He is too mentally strong to break."

Background: It became known the previous day that the boxing match between Usyk and Fury for the four major world heavyweight titles would not take place on the scheduled date of 17 February.

