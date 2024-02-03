All Sections
Russian army attacks full grain storage facility in Poltava Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 15:10
The aftermath of a Russian attack on a grain storage facility. Photo: Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops damaged a full grain storage facility in Poltava Oblast on the evening of 2 February.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration (OMA)

Details: The Poltava OMA reported that some of the harvest had been destroyed due to the attack.

Quote from Pronin: "The enemy is persistently threatening Ukraine's food security with their actions.

A full grain storage facility was damaged in another attack on Poltava Oblast on 2 February. Part of the stored crop was lost.

The experts from OMA will help the owners to properly draw up documents for compensation of losses."

Background: On the evening of 2 February, Russian forces attacked Poltava Oblast, hitting the Myrhorod district.

