Russia target Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast, damaging infrastructure

On the evening of 2 February, Russian troops attacked Poltava Oblast, targeting the Myrhorod area.

Source: Filip Pronin, Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The enemy has once again attacked Poltava Oblast. During the last air raid, explosions were heard in the area. According to preliminary information, there has been a hit in the Myrhorod area. Fortunately, there are no casualties."

Details: The Air Force reported that a Russian missile was flying to Myrhorod.

