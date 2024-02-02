All Sections
Russia target Myrhorod district in Poltava Oblast, damaging infrastructure

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 2 February 2024, 23:01
Stock photo: Air Command Centre on Facebook

On the evening of 2 February, Russian troops attacked Poltava Oblast, targeting the Myrhorod area.

Source: Filip Pronin, Poltava Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "The enemy has once again attacked Poltava Oblast. During the last air raid, explosions were heard in the area. According to preliminary information, there has been a hit in the Myrhorod area. Fortunately, there are no casualties."

Details: The Air Force reported that a Russian missile was flying to Myrhorod.

Subjects: Poltava Oblastmissile strike
Poltava Oblast
Russians strike industrial facility in Kremenchuk district
Russians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
Air defence responds in Poltava Oblast, UAV downed
