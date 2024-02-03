Russian missile shot down near Kryvyi Rih, power supply in city resumed
Saturday, 3 February 2024, 16:27
A Russian missile was shot down over Kryvyi Rih district on Saturday (3 February), while power supply has been resumed in the city of Kryvyi Rih after a Russian attack overnight.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Air defence [force]s were responding in Kryvyi Rih district.
The defenders destroyed an enemy missile."
Details: Earlier, Lysak reported that all consumers in Kryvyi Rih whose homes had been cut off from the power supply due to a nighttime attack were reconnected to the power grid.
Background:
- On the night of 2-3 February, a Russian drone strike in Kryvyi Rih left two boiler houses and 7,500 customers without power.
- The city's power engineers introduced emergency shutdown schedules based on the algorithm used last year during blackouts.
