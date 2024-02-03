All Sections
Russian missile shot down near Kryvyi Rih, power supply in city resumed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 3 February 2024, 16:27
Russian missile shot down near Kryvyi Rih, power supply in city resumed
A destroyed missile. Stock photo: Ukraine’s National Police

A Russian missile was shot down over Kryvyi Rih district on Saturday (3 February), while power supply has been resumed in the city of Kryvyi Rih after a Russian attack overnight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence [force]s were responding in Kryvyi Rih district.

The defenders destroyed an enemy missile."

Details: Earlier, Lysak reported that all consumers in Kryvyi Rih whose homes had been cut off from the power supply due to a nighttime attack were reconnected to the power grid.

Background:

