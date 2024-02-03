Russian missile shot down near Kryvyi Rih, power supply in city resumed

A Russian missile was shot down over Kryvyi Rih district on Saturday (3 February), while power supply has been resumed in the city of Kryvyi Rih after a Russian attack overnight.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence [force]s were responding in Kryvyi Rih district.

The defenders destroyed an enemy missile."

Details: Earlier, Lysak reported that all consumers in Kryvyi Rih whose homes had been cut off from the power supply due to a nighttime attack were reconnected to the power grid.

Background:

On the night of 2-3 February, a Russian drone strike in Kryvyi Rih left two boiler houses and 7,500 customers without power.

The city's power engineers introduced emergency shutdown schedules based on the algorithm used last year during blackouts.

