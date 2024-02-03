Emergency power outage schedules introduced in Kryvyi Rih

Power engineers in Kryvyi Rih are introducing emergency power outage schedules according to the algorithm used last year during power outages.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "In 10 minutes, the high-speed tram will stop. Some hospitals, along with the water and heat supply, will be switched to generators (where possible).

Advertisement:

There will be rolling power and communication outages."

Details: Vilkul reminded people that there are 213 invincibility centres in the city, where there is electricity, heating and everything people need [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Background: As of 07:00, 7,500 households in the Metalurhiinyi district of Kryvyi Rih had been cut off from the power grid. Two boiler houses have also been left without power.

Support UP or become our patron!