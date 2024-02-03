All Sections
Emergency power outage schedules introduced in Kryvyi Rih

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 February 2024, 08:42
Emergency power outage schedules introduced in Kryvyi Rih
Stock photo: Getty Images

Power engineers in Kryvyi Rih are introducing emergency power outage schedules according to the algorithm used last year during power outages.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "In 10 minutes, the high-speed tram will stop. Some hospitals, along with the water and heat supply, will be switched to generators (where possible).

There will be rolling power and communication outages."

Details: Vilkul reminded people that there are 213 invincibility centres in the city, where there is electricity, heating and everything people need [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Background: As of 07:00, 7,500 households in the Metalurhiinyi district of Kryvyi Rih had been cut off from the power grid. Two boiler houses have also been left without power.

