Russian drone attack leaves 7,500 Kryvyi Rih households and 2 boiler houses without power

As of 07:00 on 3 February, a total of 7,500 households have no power in Kryvyi Rih’s Metalurhiinyi district. Two boiler houses have also had their power cut off.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Details: Teplomerezha’s boiler house and Teplotsentral’s boiler house No. 22 lost power.

Part of the Saksahanskyi and Dovhyntsivskyi districts also lost power. Works to restore the power supply are ongoing.

The city tram also lost power, but both trams and trolleybuses have since resumed circulation.

Updated: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that two fires had broken out due to the attack on the Kryvyi Rih district. Almost 15,000 people had been left without electricity there.

He said the two Kryvyi Rih boiler houses which have suffered power outages are not providing heat to 43,000 consumers.

Some families were left without a water supply.

