All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian drone attack leaves 7,500 Kryvyi Rih households and 2 boiler houses without power

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 07:54
Russian drone attack leaves 7,500 Kryvyi Rih households and 2 boiler houses without power
Photo: Novynarnia

As of 07:00 on 3 February, a total of 7,500 households have no power in Kryvyi Rih’s Metalurhiinyi district. Two boiler houses have also had their power cut off.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Details: Teplomerezha’s boiler house and Teplotsentral’s boiler house No. 22 lost power.

Advertisement:

Part of the Saksahanskyi and Dovhyntsivskyi districts also lost power. Works to restore the power supply are ongoing.

The city tram also lost power, but both trams and trolleybuses have since resumed circulation.

Updated: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, reported that two fires had broken out due to the attack on the Kryvyi Rih district. Almost 15,000 people had been left without electricity there.

He said the two Kryvyi Rih boiler houses which have suffered power outages are not providing heat to 43,000 consumers.

Some families were left without a water supply.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: dronesKryvyi Rih
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
drones
Ukrainian drones target Russia's Belgorod, Volgograd and Rostov oblasts
Russians target energy facilities at night: Ukrainian air defence destroys 9 Shahed drones out of 14
Belgorod Oblast Governor claims Russian air defence downed a drone there
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: