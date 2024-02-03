All Sections
Ukraine and France close to finalising agreement on security guarantees – Ukrainian President's Office

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 February 2024, 20:20
Ukraine and France close to finalising agreement on security guarantees – Ukrainian President's Office
Ukrainian and French delegations on 3 February. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

During the visit of the French delegation, Kyiv hosted another round of talks with France on the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukrainian President’s Office

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine reported that the teams had discussed the revised draft agreement and agreed on positions concerning certain items of the document.

"Our negotiating teams have demonstrated tangible progress today and are close to finalising the bilateral agreement," said Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office.

The negotiators expressed hope that the agreement could be signed shortly.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his intention to visit Ukraine in February to finalise a "security guarantees" agreement.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also hinted that a "security guarantees" agreement with Ukraine might soon be announced.

In mid-January, the first finalised agreement – between Ukraine and the United Kingdom – was signed during the visit of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kyiv.

Subjects: Francesecurity guaranteesOffice of the President of Ukraine
