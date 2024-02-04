Ukrainian troops stop Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast

Soldiers of the Territorial Defence Forces engaged in protecting Operational Zone Pivnich (North) have prevented an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group (SRG) to cross the state border of Ukraine on the Sumy front, killing some of the Russian invaders.

Source: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Naiev reported that the soldiers occupying one of the strong points noticed an armed group of 10 Russians moving on the outskirts of Hlukhiv hromada at 18:20 on Saturday, 3 February [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Ukrainian soldiers immediately engaged in a small arms skirmish and called in counter-sabotage reserves from their battalion.

A few minutes later, mortars joined the fight, targeting a cluster of Russian personnel.

Having suffered losses, the Russians changed their tactics, breaking into two groups. One of them, under the artillery cover, resorted to evacuating the bodies of the killed and wounded.

The second group attempted to bypass the strong point from the side flank. However, a counter-sabotage group had arrived at the battlefield by this time.

Quote from Naiev: "The valiant battle lasted for an hour and a half.

Thanks to the skilful actions of the defenders of the Northern front, the enemy has been pushed far beyond the Ukrainian border."

Background:

On the morning of 27 January, a Russian SRG shot dead a brother and sister from the Khotin hromada in Sumy Oblast.

Effective 3 February, traffic on road sections within a 5-km border zone with Russia was banned in Sumy Oblast.

