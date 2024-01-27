Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shoots brother and sister in Sumy Oblast

A Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group shot dead a brother and sister from Khotin hromada of Sumy Oblast on the morning of 27 January [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is specified that their house is located in the village of Andriivka, which is located in the 5-kilometre zone near the border with Russia.

The authorities have once again asked residents to evacuate the 5-kilometre border zone.

Update: The Prosecutor General’s Office later revealed the details of the murder of these civilians.

According to the investigation, the occupiers fired at the vehicle with civilians inside on the morning of 27 January, while they were travelling between two villages in Khotin hromada of Sumy Oblast.

A 54-year-old man who was driving and his 68-year-old sister were killed.

