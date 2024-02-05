Russian nighttime attack on Kherson sets private houses on fire – photo

Russian forces attacked Kherson on the night of 4-5 February, setting fire to two private houses in a residential district.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SEC); Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from SEC: "Kherson Oblast: another restless night for rescue workers. The enemy targeted one of the city's residential districts. Fires broke out in private houses at two addresses.

Rescue workers managed to put out the fires by morning despite relentless attacks."

Details: Mrochko said Russian forces attacked settlements of the Kherson urban hromada on 11 occasions, using 46 projectiles, over the past 24 hours. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Damage was recorded in Kherson, Sadove, Prydniprovske and Antonivka. However, there were no casualties in Kherson urban hromada over the past day.

In total, Russian troops conducted 36 attacks in Kherson Oblast, firing 132 projectiles using artillery, mortars, anti-aircraft guns and UAVs. Prokudin reported that the Russians launched 32 projectiles at the city of Kherson.

The Russian military hit the residential districts of the oblast’s populated areas as well as a museum in Kherson.

One person was injured.

