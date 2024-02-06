Civilian trapped under rubble as Russian attack destroys three-storey hotel in Kharkiv Oblast
Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 03:08
The Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 5-6 February.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: Syniehubov said a three-storey hotel had been ruined.
Early reports indicate that a civilian has been trapped under the rubble.
Three people were rescued: two women and a man.
Syniehubov added that the facade of a shop is on fire.
Measures are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
