All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Civilian trapped under rubble as Russian attack destroys three-storey hotel in Kharkiv Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 03:08
Civilian trapped under rubble as Russian attack destroys three-storey hotel in Kharkiv Oblast
Stock photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 5-6 February.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said a three-storey hotel had been ruined.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that a civilian has been trapped under the rubble.

Three people were rescued: two women and a man.

Syniehubov added that the facade of a shop is on fire.

Measures are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Baby's body found under rubble of hotel in Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Russians push on several fronts, 126 combat clashes occur over past day – General Staff report
Russians attack Kupiansk and Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at night
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: