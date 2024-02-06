Civilian trapped under rubble as Russian attack destroys three-storey hotel in Kharkiv Oblast

The Russians attacked the village of Zolochiv in the Bohodukhiv district (Kharkiv Oblast) on the night of 5-6 February.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said a three-storey hotel had been ruined.

Advertisement:

Early reports indicate that a civilian has been trapped under the rubble.

Three people were rescued: two women and a man.

Syniehubov added that the facade of a shop is on fire.

Measures are underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!