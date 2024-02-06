All Sections
Canadian business considers investment opportunities in Ukraine's transport sector

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 09:12
Canadian business considers investment opportunities in Ukraine's transport sector
Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure

Canadian businesses are considering launching investment projects to develop Ukraine's transport sector.

Source: Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development following a meeting between Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Canada’s Ambassador to Ukraine Natalie Tsmoc

Details: The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the main priorities for the recovery and development of Ukraine's transport sector and to attract private capital.

"We already have a solid track record of cooperation, in particular within the framework of the Support to Ukraine's Reforms for Governance (SURGe) project funded by the Government of Canada. Together with experts, we formulate and implement state policy on recovery, regional development and decentralisation.

At the same time, the transport sector remains one of the most attractive sectors for investment despite the war – we are focusing our attention on increasing the export capacity of land transport and waterways, both in the long and short term," Kubrakov said.

According to the ministry, Canada is currently considering investing into the following parts of the transport sector:

  • Rail transport, including multimodal transport;
  • The modernisation of Ukrainian Black Sea ports;
  • Development of land border crossings;
  • Assistance in the rapid resumption of civil aviation;
  • Shipbuilding.

Subjects: CanadaUkraineinvestments
