Russia sees sabotage of its "elections" in Baltic States and resorts to threats

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned chargés d'affaires of Baltic states in Moscow, who were threatened in connection with the upcoming Russian presidential "elections".

Source: a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry, reported by European Pravda

Details: The diplomats were summoned on 6 February in connection with "the lack of a proper response from the authorities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to repeated appeals from the Russian side to guarantee security at the presidential elections in March this year."

Advertisement:

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian authorities take "all necessary measures to ensure the safety of voters", as well as the staff of Russian embassies during the voting period.

The ministry threatened a "serious protest" by Russian citizens in these countries if they faced "difficulties" during the elections.

Quote from the Russian Foreign Ministry: "If the sabotage continues, we will act decisively in the bilateral context and in international structures, holding the Baltic authorities responsible for this position."

Background:

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs allowed Russia to open only one polling station on its territory for the so-called "presidential elections" in March 2024 – at the Russian embassy in Tallinn.

Last year, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell, on behalf of the European Union, condemned Russia's plans to hold presidential elections on 15-17 March 2024, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!