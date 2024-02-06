All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Senate Republicans prepare to fail vote on Ukraine funding deal

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 23:20
Senate Republicans prepare to fail vote on Ukraine funding deal
Photo: Getty Images

The US Senate is unlikely to have enough Republican votes for a procedural vote on a bill to tighten migration policy, which also includes additional funding for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Hill

Details: The Senate will vote on an accelerated consideration of the bill with a compromise on migration regulation and additional spending on national security (the so-called cloture motion) on Wednesday, 7 February.

Advertisement:

Its adoption should allow for further fast-track consideration of the bill without further debate in the Senate, but requires a 60-vote majority – i.e. at least nine Republicans.

However, Republican Senator John Thune, who is responsible for party discipline, said that his fellow party members were "unlikely" to cast their votes because they wanted more time to study the details of the bill.

Quote: "My intention is to, at least on the motion (of the bill – ed.) to proceed, to vote where I think most of our conference is going to be, which is no," he said. 

If the Senate fails to support the cloture motion on 7 February, they will not be able to return to the bill until 26 February at the earliest due to a two-week recess.

Reminder: After several months of negotiations, the US Senate presented a bipartisan US$118 billion border security bill, which also includes more than US$60 billion in aid to Ukraine and more than US$14 billion to Israel.

In the meantime, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not put the Senate bill to a vote. President Joe Biden said that Donald Trump, his predecessor, was trying to get the bill to fail in the Senate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
USA
Border deal including assistance for Ukraine could face "death by committee" in US Senate
Biden to veto bill to support Israel without Ukraine – White House
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: