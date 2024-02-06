All Sections
Biden says deal on funds for Ukraine may fail in Senate because of Trump

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 21:40
Biden says deal on funds for Ukraine may fail in Senate because of Trump
US President Joe Biden. Photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has called on Congress to approve a compromise bill with tougher migration policies as soon as possible. As is known, the bill also includes additional funding to help Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Biden's statement

Details: Biden accused the Republicans of giving in to the whims of former US President Donald Trump and opposing the bill to tighten immigration policy, which the party insisted on.

"All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? A simple reason. Donald Trump," he said.

As the US president said, his predecessor wants to use the issue of migration as a weapon in the presidential campaign and is not interested in a real solution to the crisis on the US-Mexico border.

Biden also stressed the importance of approving additional assistance to Ukraine, which is provided for in the bill.

"Supporting this bill is standing up to Putin. And opposing this bill is playing into his hands. As I said before, the stakes in this fight extend well beyond Ukraine. If we do not stop Putin's appetite for power and controlling Ukraine, he won’t limit himself to just Ukraine," he stressed.

Finally, the US President called on Republicans in Congress to agree to a compromise and move away from "petty politics".

"For those Republicans who think that they can oppose funding for Ukraine and not be held accountable: history is watching. The failure to support Ukraine at this crucial moment will never be forgotten," Biden said.

The day before, the US Senate introduced a bipartisan US$118 billion border security bill, which also provides assistance to Ukraine and Israel. At the same time, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson said he would not put the bill to a vote in the Senate.

