All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile damages industrial facility in Lviv Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 7 February 2024, 09:30
Russian missile damages industrial facility in Lviv Oblast
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

A missile has damaged an industrial facility in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast). Firefighters are putting out the fire.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There were hits in Lviv Oblast as well. An industrial facility in Drohobych was struck. The building has partially collapsed. The fire is ongoing over an area of about 300 square metres. Firefighters are responding at the scene.

Advertisement:

There is no information on injuries or fatalities as of now."

Details: Kozytskyi added that air defence forces shot down one missile in the Stryi district. There were no casualties or injuries and no damaged facilities.

Update: Kozytskyi said that the fire at the industrial facility in Drohobych was extinguished at around 09:30.

The State Emergency Service said that the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square metres and a garbage truck. No one was injured. Information is still being updated.

Background: On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. In addition to Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, explosions were heard in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast) and Cherkasy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Lviv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Lviv Oblast
Explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, Kharkiv, and Lviv Oblast’s Drohobych; missiles manoeuvring in Ukraine's west
Prosecutor General's Office to request arrest and US$13 million bail for son of businessman involved in MoD procurement case
Air defence systems and mobile firing groups respond to attack drones in Lviv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: