Russian missile damages industrial facility in Lviv Oblast

A missile has damaged an industrial facility in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast). Firefighters are putting out the fire.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "There were hits in Lviv Oblast as well. An industrial facility in Drohobych was struck. The building has partially collapsed. The fire is ongoing over an area of about 300 square metres. Firefighters are responding at the scene.

Advertisement:

There is no information on injuries or fatalities as of now."

Details: Kozytskyi added that air defence forces shot down one missile in the Stryi district. There were no casualties or injuries and no damaged facilities.

Update: Kozytskyi said that the fire at the industrial facility in Drohobych was extinguished at around 09:30.

The State Emergency Service said that the fire damaged the roof over an area of 500 square metres and a garbage truck. No one was injured. Information is still being updated.

Background: On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine. In addition to Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, explosions were heard in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast) and Cherkasy Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!