Explosions in Cherkasy Oblast, Kharkiv, and Lviv Oblast’s Drohobych; missiles manoeuvring in Ukraine's west

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv and in Cherkasy Oblasts on the morning of 7 February, with missiles manoeuvring over western oblasts. Later, the head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration reported that explosions had occurred in the town of Drohobych (Lviv Oblast).

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Ukraine's Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "There are explosions in Kharkiv. Watch out."

Advertisement:

Details: The Air Force added that the city of Kharkiv is being targeted with ballistic weapons.

Updated at 06:09: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast State Administration, reported that the Russian army had struck Kharkiv Oblast at least four times.

Syniehubov added at 06:26 that early reports indicated that hits were recorded in the Sloboda district of the city of Kharkiv. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. At the moment, there are no casualties.

Suspilne reported that explosions also occurred in Cherkasy Oblast.

Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, said one missile was in the airspace of Lviv Oblast.

Quote from Kozytskyi: "A cruise missile is in Lviv Oblast! The missile in Lviv Oblast is constantly changing its course. Wherever you are, take cover or follow the two walls rule [safety rule whereby a person keeps two walls without windows between them and the street during attacks – ed.]".

Explosions were also reported in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at 07:20 that missiles were manoeuvring at the intersection of Lviv, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Kozytskyi stated at 07:32 that explosions occurred in Drohobych.

Background: On the morning of 7 February, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, and an air-raid warning was issued throughout the country.

Support UP or become our patron!