IAEA Director General visits occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and assessed the plant's situation as well as the level of nuclear and physical protection.

Quote: "On my 4th visit to ZNPP, [I] assessed observance of IAEA’s 5 principles for protecting the plant & status of current power and cooling systems, levels of qualified staff, among others. These are vital assessments for the facility's safety and security—no place for complacency."

The IAEA Director General added that this trip had made it possible to obtain a full assessment of the current situation at the ZNPP and its nuclear and physical security.

Background: It was recently reported that the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant only employs half the number of personnel required, and that the station's nuclear fuel life is running out.

