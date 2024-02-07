All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IAEA Director General visits occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Economichna PravdaWednesday, 7 February 2024, 18:09
IAEA Director General visits occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Rafael Mariano Grossi. Photo: Getty Images

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has visited the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and assessed the plant's situation as well as the level of nuclear and physical protection.

Source: Grossi on Twitter (X) 

Quote: "On my 4th visit to ZNPP, [I] assessed observance of IAEA’s 5 principles for protecting the plant & status of current power and cooling systems, levels of qualified staff, among others. These are vital assessments for the facility's safety and security—no place for complacency."

Advertisement:

The IAEA Director General added that this trip had made it possible to obtain a full assessment of the current situation at the ZNPP and its nuclear and physical security.

Background: It was recently reported that the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant only employs half the number of personnel required, and that the station's nuclear fuel life is running out.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhianuclear power plant
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
Russian medics from Karelia come to occupied areas in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Combined attack: missiles hit residential areas in Zaporizhzhia, injuring people
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: