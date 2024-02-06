All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant faces staff shortage of 50% – IAEA

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 6 February 2024, 18:59
Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant faces staff shortage of 50% – IAEA
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. Stock photo: Getty Images

The occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant only employs half the number of personnel required, and the station's nuclear fuel life is also running out.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, during a joint press conference with Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, as reported by Ukrinform news agency 

Details: According to Grossi, the need for a sufficient number of Ukrainian personnel at the IAEA station has been repeatedly mentioned. Despite the fact that the ZNPP should have more than 10,000 employees, there is currently a 50% staff shortage.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are talking about highly qualified and licensed staff. They can't just be taken away," said Halushchenko.

The minister went on to say that the Russians who could replace Ukrainian staff are not licensed specialists. As a result, this could have an impact on the ZNPP operation as well as nuclear and radiation safety.

Furthermore, it is reported that the use of nuclear fuel at the station poses an additional threat. According to Halushchenko, its time is running out. In such cases, decisions must be made that have a significant impact on nuclear safety.

"We will insist on conducting the deepest possible assessment of the technical condition on our part," Grossi added.

It is added that another issue is the external power supply of ZNPP power units.

Background: 

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Nuclear Energy Agency, arrived in Kyiv and met with the heads of the Ministry of Energy, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, and Energoatom (Ukraine's government regulator of nuclear power plants).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantIAEAoccupationenergy
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Russian pressure mounts on ZNPP employees refusing to cooperate
Russians continue to block access for IAEA experts to reactor halls of 3 Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's units
Russia denies IAEA access to thermal plant near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant again
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: