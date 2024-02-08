Ukraine to hold summit with Western Balkans countries – Serbian President

Ukraine will hold a summit with the Western Balkans countries in the coming days.

Source: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Radio Slobodna Evropa

Quote: "We do not jeopardise our cooperation with Ukraine. I will be at the Summit of Western Balkans and Ukraine, which will take place soon. We have very constructive relations with the Ukrainian leadership," Vučić stated during a joint briefing with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Aleksandar Vučić did not provide further details about the upcoming summit.

However, European Pravda sources said it was about the Ukraine–South-East Europe Summit, which is scheduled for 28 February in the Albanian capital, Tirana.

The summit will be co-organised by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Specifically, invitations are being sent to the European countries' leaders on their behalf.

Background: On 19 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Albania for its precise position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, support in the UN Security Council, as well as defence and political assistance.

Last year, Albania announced the opening of an embassy in Ukraine.

