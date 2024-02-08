All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine to hold summit with Western Balkans countries – Serbian President

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 February 2024, 10:45
Ukraine to hold summit with Western Balkans countries – Serbian President
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine will hold a summit with the Western Balkans countries in the coming days.

Source: Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Radio Slobodna Evropa

Quote: "We do not jeopardise our cooperation with Ukraine. I will be at the Summit of Western Balkans and Ukraine, which will take place soon. We have very constructive relations with the Ukrainian leadership," Vučić stated during a joint briefing with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius.

Advertisement:

Aleksandar Vučić did not provide further details about the upcoming summit.

However, European Pravda sources said it was about the Ukraine–South-East Europe Summit, which is scheduled for 28 February in the Albanian capital, Tirana. 

The summit will be co-organised by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Specifically, invitations are being sent to the European countries' leaders on their behalf.

Background: On 19 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held telephone conversations with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy thanked Albania for its precise position on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, support in the UN Security Council, as well as defence and political assistance.

Last year, Albania announced the opening of an embassy in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UkraineSerbia
Advertisement:

10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot

German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production

EU approves first step to use Russia's frozen assets in Ukraine's favour

Russia uses Zircon hypersonic missile in Ukraine – forensic expertise – video

EU proposes sanctions against Chinese firms that aid Russia – Bloomberg

Zelenskyy holds first Staff meeting with new Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi

All News
Ukraine
Putin's on balls of his heels, and what are we doing? Stepping back? – Biden on failed aid bill
UK to continue tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029
You don't need help with drones – EU chief diplomat praises Ukraine's capacity
RECENT NEWS
23:44
Belarusian ice hockey team disqualified from selection for Olympics, where they could have played Ukraine
22:58
Zelenskyy plans European tour to discuss weapons and security guarantees – Bloomberg
22:57
Explosions rock Dnipro as Russians launch attack drones
22:28
Power engineers have reconnected over 40,000 energy consumers in Pavlograd
22:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry adopts draft National Mine Action Strategy to 2033
21:59
10,000 sq. m of land in Kharkiv polluted by strike on oil depot
21:29
France uncovers Russia's disinformation campaign justifying war in Ukraine
20:56
German PM believes Europe should move to large-scale arms production
20:27
Czech partner of Ukrainian Defenсe Industry has not started repairing T-64 tanks for Kyiv
20:27
2 men stepped on Russian mine in Kherson Oblast village
All News
Advertisement: