Ukrainian wins gymnastics event at World Cup

Sunday, 10 March 2024, 14:56
Ukrainian wins gymnastics event at World Cup
Nazar Chepurnyi. Photo: his Instagram page

Nazar Chepurnyi, a 21-year-old Ukrainian athlete from the city of Cherkasy, has won a men’s vault event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion; the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) on Twitter

The final results show that Chepurnyi scored 14,900 points and surpassed qualification leader Shek Wai Hung (14,866) from Hong-Kong, as well as UK’s Harry Hepworth (14,866).

This is Chepurnyi’s second medal this season – in February he won silver at the World Cup event in Cairo.

He also won a bronze medal in the latest championship of this programme type where he scored a total of 14,899 for two vaults, second only to Armenian Artur Davtyan, the 2022 World Champion and Tokyo-2020 Olympics bronze medalist on vault (14,933).

Earlier, Ukrainian Illia Kovtun won the parallel bars event at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan. He scored the same number of points for performance as the Tokyo Olympic champion in this discipline, the Chinese gymnast Zou Jingyuan (14,900), but he received a higher score for execution.

