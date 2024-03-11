Ukraine starts official negotiations with aviation regulators on resuming international flights

Ukraine has initiated official negotiations with European and American aviation regulators regarding the possibility of resuming international flights during a state of war.

Source: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, in an interview with RBC

Quote: "It is impossible to operate international flights without the approval of two regulators – European and American – that's how it works. The Ukrainian side has already conveyed its vision to the regulators on how the market will operate under the conditions of martial law, its risk assessments, approaches, and algorithms," the official noted.

Kubrakov pointed out that there are not many examples worldwide of airports operating in areas where drones or missiles can strike at any moment. Israeli airports are the most successful example.

Therefore, the Ukrainian side has spent and continues to spend a lot of time consulting the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority. "I don't want to discuss any specific timelines, but now we will officially convey our vision to the regulators, and we are entering into official negotiations with them," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

He did not specify which airfields might be opened. "There are various scenarios in the planning stage; it is important for us to hear the first official feedback from the regulators," explained Kubrakov.

He said that there are European airlines highly interested in the opening of Ukraine's airspace, including Ryanair, which aims to capture the entire market immediately after the airspace is reopened, as they have submitted dozens of applications.

Negotiations are also underway with three Ukrainian airlines. "And they, too, are obviously confirming that they want to resume operations; these are their base airports, their home country," the minister added.

Regarding pre-war plans to create a state-owned Ukrainian airline, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that it is not currently the top priority. This issue will need to be revisited after the war.

Background:

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, announced that Ukraine is working on the reviving of operations at one of the airports.

Ukraine is submitting applications to European and American security regulators to confirm the plan for opening airspace.

